Cranbrook city council approved funding for the repairs to the Memorial Arena support beams during a special budget meeting yesterday.

Council approved to use up to $3,000,000 from the Moir Park reserve.

The money will be repaid over 20 years, or until the funds are needed for the purposes for which the Moir Park Reserve was established.

The estimated construction costs are approximately $2 million, but that doesn’t include engineering, project management or permits.

Council will still be seeking grant funding, as well as launching a public fundraising campaign.

They will also look to the RDEK and Columbia Basin Trust for funding.

Council also decided to directly award a contract instead of the regular tender process to speed up the repairs.

A contract hasn’t been awarded yet, however.