The Regional District of East Kootenay is looking for input from residents to help develop a Climate Action Plan.

RDEK officials said this will help its six electoral districts cut down on carbon emissions and become more resilient to climate change.

“If you live in, own property, or have a business in an RDEK electoral area, your feedback is a critical component in developing the Climate Action Plan,” said RDEK Planner Krista Gilbert.

A survey is available to RDEK residents until Nov 30. You can find a link at the bottom of this article.

“Here in the RDEK, we are experiencing things like more extreme wildfires, flooding, hotter summers, and poor air quality from wildfire smoke. These events have a direct impact on the health of residents, and we want to hear about the challenges people are facing around mental, emotional, and community health,” said Gilbert. “We collectively have an opportunity to reduce our contribution to local greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and to become a more resilient region.”

RDEK officials said the Climate Action Plan will focus on mitigating and adapting to the impacts of climate change.

“The plan will set targets to reduce community and corporate greenhouse gas emissions, identify actions in key areas that will set out how the RDEK will help meet these targets, and provide guidance on the expenditure of the RDEK’s Local Government Climate Action Program (LGCAP) funds,” said RDEK officials.

