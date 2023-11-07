Emotional support dog West has decided to call it a career and hang up his vest.

The Labrador Retriever was honoured at a ceremony in Rotary Park today for his years of service to the community.

He routinely helped out the Cranbrook and Kimberley RCMP detachment and was a staple at the Cranrbook courthouse supporting people testifying.

“Without the support of the community, the local RCMP, Summit Community Services and those who work in the Cranbrook courthouse, West would not have had the opportunity to support as many people as he did in his time with us”, says Cst Katie Forgeron.

West sat it on more than 150 criminal court cases.

“To my best friend and partner: thank you for your service,” said Jessie Robertson, West’s full-time mom.

“You have touched so many lives in such a positive way-you will never know the impact you made”

His part-time handler with Summit Community Services Katie Chave explains what made West so good at his job.

“He’s very calm. There are not a lot of things that make him really feel flustered. He never barks and loves to lie on people’s feet, which gives them a sense of grounding, because he really puts the weight of his body on their feet and helps them feel that when they are in really intense situations.”

The ceremony included a walk from the RCMP station to Rotary Park.