Fernie residents can now safely dispose of antifreeze and used motor oil thanks to a new used oil depot at the Fernie transfer station.

The depot allows used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze, and antifreeze containers.

“Residents will find that this new option at the transfer station will make for a simple and convenient way to dispose of these

materials,” says General Manager of Engineering & Environmental Services, Kevin Paterson.

“Used motor oil is highly recyclable. If it’s collected and returned properly, it can be reused again and again.”

Materials collected at the depot will be recycled through the BC Used Oil Management Association.