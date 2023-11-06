Listen Live

Cranbrook RCMP investigating break and enter

By Josiah Spyker
(MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Police in Cranbrook are looking for two suspects who broke into a local business on Friday.

Police said the break-in happened in the 20-block of Cranbrook Street North at around 4:30 a.m.

The suspects made way with some items, but police have yet to identify them.

“We were provided with photos of the suspects and are hoping someone in the public is able to help us in identifying them,” said Cst Katie Forgeron.

Anyone with information is asked to call the local detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

(Supplied by City of Cranbrook)
(Supplied by City of Cranbrook)
