Councils from ʔaq̓am and the City of Cranbrook met to discuss and explore their common goals and priorities between the two communities.

City officials said the session allowed leadership to address shared concerns such as safety, security, housing, water, infrastructure, language and culture.

“The strength of the ʔaq̓am community lies in the character and resilience of its people. In our roles as Nasuʔkin and Council, we are accountable to the ʔaq̓am community,” said Nasuʔkin Joe Pierre. “The well-being of our community is our priority. In actively building a strong relationship with the City of Cranbrook, we can look toward an era of positive change for our communities.”

“This was a very positive and constructive meeting, one that I think has started laying the foundation for our communities to work together and focus on the important issues that we all share,” said Mayor Wayne Price. “I am looking forward to continuing this journey together.”

City officials said both communities have committed to furthering collaboration by holding council-to-council meetings starting in 2024 to solidify relations and collaboration between ʔaq̓am and the City of Cranbrook.

“It is important for both communities to continue walking the path of reconciliation together, building a respectful relationship based on meaningful dialogue and discussions, while focused on the goals and priorities important to both communities,” said city officials.