The Town of Golden is getting $1.24-million from the B.C. government for a dike-raising project.

The project will see the dikes along the Kicking Horse River raised up to one metre above the one-in-200-year flood elevation.

Provincial officials said the improvements will take place along Fisher Road as an earthen dike, and near the downtown area adjacent to the Highway 95 bridge as a concrete flood wall.

“British Columbians are concerned about the increasing effects of climate change and the emergencies we’re already experiencing – like drought, flooding, extreme heat and wildfires,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness in a release.

“By funding local, on-the-ground projects, our government is helping First Nations and local governments protect their communities and keep people safer from future emergencies.”

The community will also get $135,000 to complete a water strategy that will evaluate climate-related risks on water infrastructure.