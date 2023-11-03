The Nelson Police are seeking assistance locating Shelby Haynes.

A media release from NPD stated that Haynes was last seen in the Nelson area on Oct. 29 at around 8 p.m.

Haynes is described as 5’5”, 130 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Social media posts circulating over the last 24 hours say she is well-known in the Cranbrook area.

The release says both the department and her family are concerned for her well-being and are urging anyone with information to contact the department’s non-emergency line at 250-354-3919