With winter weather officially here, the City of Cranbrook is looking for some good samaritans to volunteer with the Snow Angels program.

The program is organized through Canadian Mental Health Association Kootenays.

It places volunteers with residents needing help removing snow and ice from sidewalks, driveways and walkways.

“The number of seniors or other community members needing help clearing snow has far outnumbered the volunteers we’ve had available, over the past several years,” said Charlene Turner, volunteer services manager with Canadian Mental Health Association Kootenays.

If you are interested in volunteering or in need of help clearing snow, you can call CHMA Kootenays at 250-426-8019 or email [email protected].