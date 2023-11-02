Mainroad East Kootenay officials said fluctuating temperatures could lead to some black ice conditions.

Officials said this is despite crews pre-treating highways with liquid chemical de-icer ahead of Thursday’s snowfall.

“Crews have plowed sanded and salted all major highways; however, with the fluctuating temperatures overnight we could see some black ice conditions,” said Mainroad officials.

Temperatures are expected to stay above zero, with snowfall tapering off Thursday evening, but drivers should still use caution on Friday morning.

“Morning commuters are reminded to be cautious as changing temperatures can impact road surfaces,” said Mainroad officials.