Teck Resources has been recognized for the use of an innovative mine reclamation technique at the Coal Mountain site near Sparwood.

The company was given the 2023 Mine Reclamation Award by the British Columbia Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation (TRCR).

“Teck is proud to be recognized with this award, made possible through the passion and innovation of the reclamation team to find new ways to do even better,” said Robin Sheremeta, Senior Vice President of coal. “Our people live and work in the Elk Valley and are committed to caring for the land here and we will continue to do all we can to protect the environment for today and for future generations.”

Company officials said crews used a different approach to the site.

“Teck used a new uphill contouring reclamation technique to protect a creek and forested area as part of ongoing work to reclaim the entire former Coal Mountain mine site,” said Teck officials.

Company officials said this method uses specialized bulldozers and excavators capable of pushing rocks at steep angles to reduce soil erosion, ensure geotechnical stability and preserve the integrity of undisturbed areas below the reclamation zone.

“The TRCR award is a valuable way to recognize Teck’s commitment to the reclamation of its mine sites,” said Tim Antill, TRCR Chair of the Awards Subcommittee. “The use of new and innovative reclamation approaches shows what is possible, and helps to elevate reclamation practices in the province as a whole.”