Early childhood educators across the province will see an increase in their hourly wage in the new year.

B.C. government officials said the pay bump will come on Jan 1, 2024, with new annual grants available to ECEs alongside it.

This will increase wages for ECEs working in participating licensed child care facilities by $2 per hour, based on hours worked in December.

B.C. officials said the rise means ECEs in those facilities will make up to $28 per hour.

- Advertisement -

“ECEs play a vital role in children’s early development and are critical for families and our economy, and we are taking steps to ensure their compensation continues to grow,” said Grace Lore, B.C.’s Minister of State for Child Care. “We look forward to introducing and refining a wage grid as we test a new funding model to help us continue to build child care as a core service here in B.C.”

B.C. government officials said ECEs who hold an infant toddler educator or special needs educator certification will be able to apply for a further $2,000 per year.

Those who have both will be able to receive $3,000 per year.

“If we are to succeed in building an early learning and child care system for families across the country, we need a dedicated, well-compensated and valued early childhood workforce,” said Jenna Sudds, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “Today’s announcement is an important step to recognize the early childhood educators who help take care of children in the province.”