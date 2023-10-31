Listen Live

Cranbrook approves temporary storage at WFP

By Josiah Spyker
(Supplied by City of Cranbrook)

City of Cranbrook council has approved a request to use a portion of the Western Financial Place for temporary storage after the Memorial Arena was shut down.

This came after a user group asked to use storage at the Western Fianncial place but there wasn’t available space.

Instead, four shipping containers will be placed on the land so groups have a place to store equipment.

“The city will need to do a temporary use permit and enter into a License of Occupation with each user group requesting to place a shipping container for the purposes of temporary storage,” said city staff.

