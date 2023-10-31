Cranbrook city council voted to not offer garbage collection and curbside recycling to strata communities or mobile home parks.

The reasoning was due to inflationary costs on equipment, fuel and the potential need to hire additional staff.

“The additional garbage and recycling services could impact current service levels and reliability,” said Mayor Wayne Price.

“It would impact the ability of staff to perform regular maintenance duties required to keep our regular fleet and equipment in service.”

City staff said the decision may be revised as the community grows and develops, with new homes and development

coming.