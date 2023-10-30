Columbia Valley RCMP said snow left on a pickup truck’s window was likely behind an accident that left two people injured between Invermere and Radium.

Police officials said the accident happened on Tuesday, Oct 24 along Highway 93/95 in the Dry Gulch area.

Investigators found that a tractor-trailer had t-boned a pickup truck.

Police said the crash ejected the pickup driver from the vehicle and trapped the passenger inside.

“Investigation revealed the pickup pulled out in front of the tractor-trailer, giving no time for the driver of the tractor-trailer to make evasive maneuvers,” said Columbia Valley RCMP officials. “The driver of the pickup had failed to clear the snow from his driver’s side window, which likely prevented him from seeing the approaching tractor-trailer.”

Crew members with the Columbia Valley Fire and Emergency Health Services used the Jaws of Life to cut the passenger from the vehicle.

Both injured people were flown to an outside hospital for treatment of their significant injuries.

On Friday morning, first responders attended multiple collisions in the same area.

“The roads in this area were extremely slippery due to localized black ice, causing multiple vehicles to go off-road in various locations as well as a multi-vehicle collision involving tractor-trailers and a bus. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries,” said Columbia Valley RCMP.

Police officials emphasized the importance of driving to the road conditions.

“This past week has provided the Valley with the first blast of sustained winter weather. Please check road conditions at www.DriveBC.ca prior to leaving on a trip and ensure you have the proper winter tires and a winter survival kit in your vehicle,” said Columbia Valley RCMP. “Always give yourself extra time to reach your destination safely.”