Elk Valley RCMP found guns and drugs when an officer investigated a stopped vehicle in Sparwood.

Police officials said an officer on patrol came across the vehicle that was parked and running, with its hazard lights activated early Saturday morning.

A search of the license plate showed that it was without insurance.

Police officials said the officer noticed the driver and passenger appeared to be unconscious in the vehicle.

“Fearing an overdose, the officer was able to rouse the woman in a few seconds but it took over a minute to rouse the driver,” said Elk Valley RCMP officials. “The officer eventually got the driver’s attention by banging on the driver’s window of the car and the door was finally opened by the man.”

The driver, a 25-year-old man and the passenger, a 37-year-old woman, were from Cranbrook.

Further checks revealed that the man behind the wheel was prohibited from driving.

Police officials said the officer searched the vehicle and found a duffel bag containing a sawed-off shotgun between the door and the driver’s leg.

“A further search of the vehicle located another automatic firearm, a significant amount of ammunition along with drugs and other paraphernalia indicating drug trafficking,” said RCMP officials. “The shotgun was determined to be loaded when cleared by Police.”

The woman was released without charges, while the man was released with a future court date.

Police officials said the investigation is ongoing.