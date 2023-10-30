Residents will soon begin moving into a new 30-unit affordable housing complex in Sparwood.

“We know more affordable housing is needed in rural areas throughout B.C., including in the Kootenay region,” said Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s Minister of Housing. “With the development of Timber Landing, we’re providing more single-parent families, seniors and people living with a disability with the opportunity to stay in Sparwood, the community they call home. People can expect more homes like this to open throughout the province as we build on our commitment to provide affordable housing options for British Columbians.”

B.C. government officials said Timbers Landing, located at 431 Pine Avenue, will provide homes for people with low to moderate incomes, with a focus on families, single parents, seniors and people living with disabilities.

“Council and the community are very excited to see this project come to fruition. The need for housing within the district and across the Elk Valley is significant, and Timbers Landing will help to alleviate that struggle for those who are impacted the most,” said Sparwood Mayor David Wilks. “The apartment complex is thoughtfully designed, well built and will serve to set the standard for affordable housing in Sparwood. It has been a pleasure to work with both the Elk Valley Housing Society and the main contractor and we thank them for their diligence in getting this project done on time and on budget.”

The four-storey building has a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units, each with its own balcony. Seven of those will be accessible units.

The project became a reality through a partnership between the federal and provincial governments, the District of Sparwood, Columbia Basin Trust, New Commons Development, Teck and the Elk Valley Family Society, which will operate the building.

“Investing in affordable housing is more than simply putting money toward construction. It’s about investing in the well-being of communities such as Sparwood, ensuring that all residents have satisfactory housing options,” said Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “With an investment of nearly $2 million in the Timbers, our government is helping ensure that residents can live where they work and allow them to put down roots in the community of their choice. When we ensure that all Canadians have access to safe and stable housing, we are building a stronger Canada. This is the National Housing Strategy at work.”

B.C. government officials said the building will open its doors in the coming weeks and include low-carbon-consumption features such as heat pumps and integrated solar-panel systems.

“This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has approximately 77,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including approximately 750 homes in the Kootenay region,” said B.C. government officials.