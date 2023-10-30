The Columbia Valley Rockies are still first in the Eddie Mountain Division after another action-packed weekend in the KIJHL.

The Rockies won 4-3 in overtime to the Creston Valley Thunder Cats on Friday. But they followed that game up with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Kimberley Dynamiters.

The Fernie Ghostriders won both their games over the weekend to move into second in the division tied with the Dynamiters.

The Ghostriders defeated the Nitros on Friday 3-2 and beat the Beaver Valley Nite Hawks 2-1 the next day.

The Golden Rockets only had one game this weekend and lost 5-1 to the Thunder Cats.