Interior Health has issued an air quality advisory for the Cranbrook area due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter.

Environment Canada officials said the high concentrations are expected to continue until the weather conditions change.

People with chronic health issues are at a higher risk.

This includes those with asthma, COPD, heart disease, diabetes and respiratory infections such as COVID-19.

Pregnant women, infants, and older adults are also more at risk.

Real-time air quality observations can be found here.