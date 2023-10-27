Listen Live

News

Oasis at the Dunes amendments move past third reading

By Josiah Spyker
(Photo by Josiah Spyker, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Once the Oasis at the Dunes OCP and zoning amendments come back to Cranbrook city council, a final decision will be made.

At the last council meeting council approved the third reading of the amendment.

The amendment would facilitate the proposed development of approximately 10 single-family lots, 18 duplex units, 54 multi-family townhouse units and 60 condo units on land close to Shadow Mountain.

The city has to wait for approval from the Ministry of Transportation before a final decision can be made.

Councillor Wayne Stetski was the only person to vote against the proposed amendments.

