Once the Oasis at the Dunes OCP and zoning amendments come back to Cranbrook city council, a final decision will be made.

At the last council meeting council approved the third reading of the amendment.

The amendment would facilitate the proposed development of approximately 10 single-family lots, 18 duplex units, 54 multi-family townhouse units and 60 condo units on land close to Shadow Mountain.

The city has to wait for approval from the Ministry of Transportation before a final decision can be made.

Councillor Wayne Stetski was the only person to vote against the proposed amendments.