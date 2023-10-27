Multiple RDEK town hall meetings are coming up and they’ll also celebrate the area’s volunteer of the year.

A meeting for Area G will be held on Nov. 2 at the Edgewater Community Hall.

A celebration for volunteer of the year Norm Julien will take place at 7 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7:30.

Discussion will include the director’s report, five-year financial plan, short-term rentals, climate action plan, Radium Transfer Station update and a Columbia Valley Transportation Project update.

- Advertisement -

On Nov. 7, an Area A town hall meeting will take place at the Hosmer Community Hall.

It will also start off with a celebration for the VOTY. The Area A volunteer is Janet Bidston.

The meeting discussion will focus on some of the same things, but will also include an update on the Hosmer Fire Hall and firefighter recruitment.

The times are the same as the other meeting.