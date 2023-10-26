Cranbrook’s updated housing needs report shows that 1,400 new units will be needed to meet the city’s demand over the next decade.

City officials said 900 of those units must be affordable options.

This comes after the city updated its 2020 Housing Needs Report based on newly available data from the 2021 census.

City officials said the update identifies the estimated number of units needed to keep pace with expected growth through to 2031.

- Advertisement -

“We are in the process of forming a Mayor’s Task Force to deal specifically with housing needs for Cranbrook,” said Mayor Wayne Price. “This Task Force will be comprised of subject matter experts who will develop a housing plan and implementation strategy with a focus on set goals, and bring recommendations back to Council for consideration.”

The updated Housing Needs report was undertaken by city Administration in anticipation of the Housing Accelerator Fund application.

“The HAF is designed to provide incentive funding (contributions) to local governments to encourage local initiatives that remove barriers to housing supply, accelerate the growth of supply and support the development of complete, low-carbon and climate resilient affordable, inclusive, equitable and diverse communities,” said city officials.

“This updated needs assessment will help the City in making decisions regarding the future housing needs for the community,” said Rob Veg, Manager of Planning for the City of Cranbrook.

Council was also presented with an action plan aimed at helping grow the housing supply and speed up applications.

“It looks to facilitate housing growth, promote ‘gentle density’ and infill, further incentivize the creation and legalization of secondary suites, create opportunities for accessory dwelling units, improve infrastructure and increase the potential for speedier development approvals for affordable housing,” said city officials.