Local Kootenay International Junior Hockey Teams get set for action packed weekend.

The Columbia Valley Rockies are still the team to beat in the division and will face the Creston Valley Thunder Cats on Friday before a rematch against the Kimberley Dynamiters on Saturday.

The Nitros will be looking to get a win against the Rockies after losing a close game on Tuesday against them.

First, they will play the Fernie Ghostriders on Friday.

The Ghostriders will also play the Beaver Valley Nite Hawks on Saturday.

The Golden Rockets only have one match this weekend facing the Thunder Cats on Sunday.