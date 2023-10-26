A Cranbrook Bucks forward has made it onto an NHL Central Scouting players-to-watch list.

Noah Urness was listed as a W prospect. This means NHL Central Scouting believes he could be drafted in the 6th or 7th round of next year’s NHL Draft.

Two years ago Tyson Dyck was drafted from the Bucks. He was picked in the seventh round by the Ottawa Senators.

This season Urness has been the Bucks’ best scorer. He has seven goals and three assists in 10 games.

Urness is tied for fourth most goals in the BCHL.