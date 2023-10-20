Cranbrook city council endorsed the creation of two Mayor’s task forces, one on Housing and the other on homelessness.

The homelessness task force will be made up of a cross-sector group of community leaders with the job of identifying 4 to 5 priority actions to address homelessness and its secondary consequences in Cranbrook.

City staff said examples of possible areas to target include access to sufficient hygiene and creating programs to prepare individuals living rough to move into the housing continuum.

The housing task force will look at ways to boost all types of housing development in Cranbrook.

City staff said once Mayor Wayne Price appoints committees to both task forces, they will begin work immediately.