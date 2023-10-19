The Columbia Valley Rockies are still top of the Eddie Mountain Division, but the Kimberley Dynamiters are right on their tail.

The Rockies are the top team in the division with 14 points but the Dynamiters have a game in hand and have 12 points.

The Dynamiters only have one game this weekend against the Thunder Cats, but they play a Tuesday game against the Rockies.

The Rockies still have two this weekend as they take on the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Friday and the Summerland Steam on Saturday.

The Thunder Cats are third in the division with eight points and will take on the Steam before their match against the Nitros.

The Fernie Ghostriders are fourth in the standing and are set to play the Kamloops Storm and 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Last in the division is the Golden Rockets. They will play the Borde rBruins and Steam this weekend.