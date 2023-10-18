Work on a new access road to Cranbrook’s College of the Rockies campus is expected to start in the near future.

College officials said the road will extend 800 metres from the east side of the campus to 30th Avenue North.

“This road extension has been on the College’s capital plan for a very long time, and we are grateful to the Province for providing the funding to move forward with construction this year,” said Allan Knibbs, Director of facilities. “Creating a secondary access road to the campus makes the campus even more walkable and addresses safety concerns should we ever be faced with an emergency.”

College staff said the new access point will allow the campus to hold larger community events.

Previously, event sizes were limited due to traffic congestion on the single-road access.

The new road will be constructed on college property, with any disrupted bike and walking paths rebuilt.

College officials said they will focus on safety with streetlights, CCTV, crosswalks, speed bumps, and narrowing added on the road.

“We have worked closely with the City’s engineering department and appreciate the City’s support of this project. We were pleased that it fits into the City’s Official Community Plan,” said Knibbs. “With 200 students now living on campus, the College has become another vibrant hub for residents in our community.”

The College said work is expected to begin in the near future.

“Prior to sending the project out to tender through BC Bids, members of the Ktunaxa Nation were invited to perform a blessing on the site,” said College officials. “Bids are being evaluated and construction is anticipated to begin before the end of October.”