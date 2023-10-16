Traffic through a number of Invermere’s streets will be impacted by paving work this week.

District officials said work will be focused on a number of areas:

Industrial Road 1 & 2

Panorama Drive

Laurier Street

10th Avenue

17th Street

Work began on Monday on 10th Avenue and officials said ‘no parking’ signs have been posted in the area.

Officials said contractors will try to work around local traffic, where possible.

“Roads in non-residential areas may be re-paved at night to minimize disruptions to traffic and residents,” said officials. “Other re-paving work may take place if the budget and schedule permits.”