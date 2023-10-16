Another season has come and gone for the Cranbrook Bandits, and they ended the season here in town with a three-team tournament.

The tournament included Cranbrook, Kalispell and Medicine Hat.

The Bandits’ weekend started with an 8-3 win over Medicine Hat.

They then lost 7-1 to Kalispell.

And on the final day, the Bandits beat Medicine Hat 3-2 and Kalispell 4-3.

“It was a good season. We always want more, we want these kids to keep going and developing to help move them along,” said head coach Paul Mrazek.

“Most of our kids want to play college baseball. We finished fourth in the conference and we finished fourth in the district so it was our best showing in districts ever. Overall happy with 2023.”