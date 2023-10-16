The Columbia Valley Rockies are alone at the top of the Eddie Mountain Division standing after beating the Kimberley Dynamiters on Friday.

The Rockies won 3-0 and then followed it up the next night with a 2-1 win over the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

The Dynamiters got back in the win column with a 5-4 overtime win over the Castlegar Rebels.

The Fernie Ghostriders beat the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Friday but lost to the Spokane Braves 5-2 on Saturday.

The Golden Rockets only had one match over the weekend losing 2-1 to the best team in the KIJHL, the Sicamous Eagles.

Over in the BCHL, the Cranbrook Bucks had another two losses over the weekend, 4-2 to the Penticton Vees and 6-3 to the Vernon Vipers.

The Bucks are 2-5 on the season so far and second last in the Interior Division.