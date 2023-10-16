Listen Live

Rockies beat Dynamiters to obtain sole possession of top spot

By Josiah Spyker
(Supplied by Pexels)

The Columbia Valley Rockies are alone at the top of the Eddie Mountain Division standing after beating the Kimberley Dynamiters on Friday.

The Rockies won 3-0 and then followed it up the next night with a 2-1 win over the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

The Dynamiters got back in the win column with a 5-4 overtime win over the Castlegar Rebels.

The Fernie Ghostriders beat the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Friday but lost to the Spokane Braves 5-2 on Saturday.

The Golden Rockets only had one match over the weekend losing 2-1 to the best team in the KIJHL, the Sicamous Eagles.

Over in the BCHL, the Cranbrook Bucks had another two losses over the weekend, 4-2 to the Penticton Vees and 6-3 to the Vernon Vipers.

The Bucks are 2-5 on the season so far and second last in the Interior Division.

