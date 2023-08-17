Nine local community service organizations will split grants from the federal government aimed at giving non-profit organizations a boost.
The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) will distribute $226,000 to four organizations, while the Columbia Valley Community Foundation (CVCF) will deliver $145,000 to five.
“Community service organizations are at the forefront of addressing complex social problems faced by many communities across Canada, including here in the East Kootenay,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR executive director. “CFKR is honoured to play a role in supporting these four non-profits as they strive to become more resilient and adaptable.”
CFKR officials said the grants are aimed at helping charities, non-profits and Indigenous governments adapt and modernize to improve effectiveness, accessibility, and sustainability.
“Community service organizations are at the heart of communities like the Columbia Valley, creating a sense of belonging from coast to coast to coast,” said Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “The Community Services Recovery Fund will enable organizations that serve our diverse communities to adapt and modernize their programs and services and to invest in the future of their organizations, staff and volunteers.”
Grants will go to support the following organizations:
- East Kootenay:
- Golden Food Bank Society – $67,100
- The Golden Food Bank will undergo extensive internal restructuring and organization to help strengthen local food security.
- Fernie Women’s Resource and Drop-In Centre – $28,680
- The Fernie Women’s Resource and Drop-In Centre will invest in social media training to allow multiple agencies to share information about their services, providing education and prevention tools.
- East Kootenay Addiction Services Society – $38,605
- The East Kootenay Addiction Services Society will use its grant to upgrade digital systems, including the client database, clinical reporting/scheduling program, HR systems, and funding strategies. CFKR officials said this will reduce barriers to services, ensure staff health and safety, and enhance the organization’s flexibility and resiliency.
- Community Connections Society of Southeast BC – $91,615
- The Community Connections Society of Southeast BC will analyze and improve digital processes and systems and enhance its SharePoint/cloud system. CFKR officials said this will create efficiencies and workflows that better serve staff and the community.
- Columbia Valley:
- Columbia Valley Greenways Trail Alliance – $14,000
- The Columbia Valley Greenways Trail Alliance will create and execute a new donor engagement program and fundraising strategy.
- Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network – $29,000
- The Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network will use its funding to develop a remote learning platform to teach about local environmental topics.
- Shuswap Band – $44,000
- The Shuswap Band will use its funding to upgrade its accounting system.
- Columbia Valley Search and Rescue Society – $18,000
- The Columbia Valley Search and Rescue Society will purchase new IT equipment meant to help with training and terrain familiarization.
- Family Dynamix Association – $40,000
- The Family Dynamix Association will use its funding to update its policies and procedures to better reflect evolving challenges.
