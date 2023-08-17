Nine local community service organizations will split grants from the federal government aimed at giving non-profit organizations a boost.

The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) will distribute $226,000 to four organizations, while the Columbia Valley Community Foundation (CVCF) will deliver $145,000 to five.

“Community service organizations are at the forefront of addressing complex social problems faced by many communities across Canada, including here in the East Kootenay,” said Lynnette Wray, CFKR executive director. “CFKR is honoured to play a role in supporting these four non-profits as they strive to become more resilient and adaptable.”

CFKR officials said the grants are aimed at helping charities, non-profits and Indigenous governments adapt and modernize to improve effectiveness, accessibility, and sustainability.

“Community service organizations are at the heart of communities like the Columbia Valley, creating a sense of belonging from coast to coast to coast,” said Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “The Community Services Recovery Fund will enable organizations that serve our diverse communities to adapt and modernize their programs and services and to invest in the future of their organizations, staff and volunteers.”

Grants will go to support the following organizations: