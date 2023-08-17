ʔaq̓am has declared a state of emergency in response to gang violence and drug trafficking in the community.

Officials with the community said this follows the death of a community member on July 2.

“ʔaq̓am Nasuʔkin and council have been meeting with our Elders to discuss the recent tragedy that claimed the life of Anna May Morgeau and other community members, forever affecting the lives of our children, families and the entire community,” said ʔaq̓am officials. “We must work together to avoid such tragedies occurring again.”

Morgeau’s death was part of a growing problem in ʔaq̓am.

“Our recent community tragedy is the direct result of gangs and those affiliated with gangs pushing drugs in our community, which has created the conditions for violence and death to occur,” said ʔaq̓am officials.

The declaration of the state of emergency calls upon all community members to step up their responsibilities to one another.

Officials said this includes not spreading gossip and reporting illegal and suspicious incidents to the RCMP and appropriate ʔaq̓am staff and council members.

They add that you should also allow professionals to do their work to help make the community safer.

ʔaq̓am will also request more assistance from the provincial and federal governments.

“[We ask that] Canada and British Columbia take all necessary steps to fulfil their responsibilities regarding the investigation and prosecution of crimes on ʔaq̓am ʔamakʔis that have to do with the gangs and their drug trafficking,” said ʔaq̓am.

“And that Canada and British Columbia immediately increase services available to ʔaq̓amnik who are either living with drug addictions or have family members living with drug addictions.”

Copies of the declaration have been sent to the provincial, federal, Indigenous and nearby local governments, the RCMP, and a number of other government and public health agencies.

Council members are also reviewing their annual budget and revenue sources to find which resources can be allocated to addiction services and community safety.

ʔaq̓am officials said they are considering a number of options to better protect residents.

“We are preparing for active monitoring of ʔaq̓am lands or compliance with the Tresspass and Access to ʔaq̓am Landa Law, 2017,” said officials. “This may involve a council-appointed task force or the engagement of professional law enforcement officers.”

“We are engaging with ʔaq̓am legal council to identify what other authorities ʔaq̓am may exercise to strengthen our ability to keep community members safe,” continued ʔaq̓am. “[Which may be] through the use of urgent laws enacted under our Land Code, through the revitalization of our traditional laws around banishment, or any other option that may be available to us.”

You can view the full state of emergency declaration below.