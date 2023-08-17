Environment Canada is expecting widespread gusty winds with a risk of dry lightning across much of southern B.C. this week.

The forecaster expects the weather system to sweep through the province from Thursday to Friday.

Strong, gusty winds coming from southwest to northwest and the dry lightning risk will combine with high temperatures in the southern Interior.

Environment Canada officials said the weather system will bring a risk of worsening wildfire conditions, possible new fires igniting and danger from breaking tree branches.

The weather system comes from a dry, cold front passing over B.C., which may result in wind gusts of up to 50 km/h.

“Instability along the cold front may lead to the development of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening,” said Environment Canada officials. “The main hazard is localized severe winds with speeds up to or above 70 km/h and dry lightning (lightning that comes with little or no rain).”

Officials said trees impacted by drought conditions will be more susceptible to winds.