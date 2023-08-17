The RDEK has issued an evacuation alert for 926 properties in the Panorama area due to increased fire behaviour overnight.

The alert encompasses Panorama and Toby Creek Road southwest of Lillian Lake, including all properties in Panorama Mountain Village, all properties along Toby Creek Road southwest of Lillian Lake, including Lanac Road, Neave Road, and Hydro Substation Road.

“Given the current fire behaviour and the forecasted weather conditions, the BC Wildfire Service has recommended an Evacuation Alert be issued for the Panorama area so people have as much time as possible to prepared themselves in the event that an Evacuation Order needs to be issued,” says Information Officer, Loree Duczek.

“We are encouraging everyone within the Alert area to take steps immediately to prepare so that they have what they need should they be asked to leave on a moment’s notice.”

During the alert stage, residents with livestock should make plans to relocate them.