Cranbrook’s Jim Smith Lake Road railway crossing will close for maintenance on Friday.

City officials said barricades will be set up from 6:00 a.m. until about 3:00 p.m. as crews work on the project.

You can take a detour by using either King Street or 6th Street North.

“The McPhee Road railway crossing will also remain operational while the work is completed,” said city staff. “Minor delays can be expected during the duration of the Jim Smith Lake Road railway crossing closure.”