Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok said the provincial government is not doing enough to help out B.C. residents amid the rising cost of living.

Clovechok said the province is in the midst of an affordability crisis.

“My staff and I speak daily with people sharing stories of losing hope,” said Clovechok. “Seniors, families, business owners, and single people are trying as hard as they can, but so many are struggling emotionally and financially.”

He feels the BC NDP is not doing enough to combat the rising cost of living.

Housing costs in B.C. are among the highest in Canada, making it difficult for people looking for a home.

“They [the B.C. government] promised 114,000 new housing units would be built in ten years. It’s been seven years and the NDP has built less than 20 per cent,” said Clovechok. “They promised an annual $400 renter’s rebate and seven years later, renters have not yet received a dime.”

This is made worse by a lack of available housing.

“We have trained, professional people with degrees and jobs, and they’re living in their vehicle because they can’t find a place to rent,” said Clovechok.

Clovechok said this is compounded by climbing gas and grocery prices.

The MLA said the province’s healthcare sector is also failing to meet residents’ needs.

“One in five British Columbians do not have a family doctor. There aren’t enough treatment centres for mental health and addiction,” said Clovechok. “My constituents still are not being allowed to go see Alberta doctors despite my efforts to get our Health Minister to do something about this.”

Clovechok feels there is a lack of meaningful change, which has frustrated the MLA.

“This all sounds horribly negative, but as a member of the opposition it is my duty to challenge the government on their policies and the shortcomings of their policies,” said Clovechok. “It is my duty to advocate for the well-being of the people who hired me.”

The MLA said he wants to hear from residents about their concerns regarding any issues they may face.

“There is hope for our amazing province, but it will take leadership with bold and most importantly, accountable vision and policies,” said Clovechok. “Ask yourself this question: ‘Am I better off than I was seven years ago?’ I know you deserve a better B.C.”

His constituency office can be reached via email at [email protected] or by calling his office in Kimberley at (250) 432-2300 or Revelstoke at (250) 805-0323.