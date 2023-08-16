Listen Live

Sparwood Centennial Plaza grand opening on Friday

By Josiah Spyker
Welcome sign heading into the District of Sparwood. (MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

The long-awaited grand opening of Sparwood’s Centennial Plaza is finally here.

Mayor David Wilks said there is still some stuff to add but it’s mostly complete.

“It looks great. We still have more to do but it will have to wait until next year. We’re planning on a stage and some public washrooms and such, but we’ve just run out of time,” he said.

“The actual plaza is completed now and it looks really good. We’re looking forward to a lot of people coming out.”

The public is invited to the grand opening on Friday.

It will run from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and include a BBQ, a market and activities for kids.

