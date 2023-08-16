A two-year-old boy nearly drowned in Lake Koocanusa and was air-lifted to a hospital in Calgary for treatment.

Elk Valley RCMP officials said officers were dispatched to Newgate Sandy Shores on Aug 10 at 6:42 p.m. on a call about a possible drowning.

BC Ambulance Service members with an Advanced Life Support (ALS) Unit were en route by the time police were notified.

Paramedics were attempting CPR on the boy near the water’s edge when Elk Valley RCMP arrived.

Police officials said the child was part of a large family gathering at the beach.

“The family group had been releasing some small fish the children had caught during the day when the boy was observed to be gone from the group but then was quickly found in the water, unresponsive,” said Elk Valley RCMP.

Family and other witnesses attempted CPR, and a defibrillator was provided by bystanders and set up for use.

The boy finally responded when specialized treatment from the Advanced Life Support (ALS) Unit was used.

“The child was loaded into the ALS unit and was driven to a point where the STARS helicopter was met for transport to a Calgary hospital,” said RCMP officials.

Police interviewed witnesses and family members at the scene before leaving.

“RCMP continue to investigate this matter and are following up with family as required, our thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” said Elk Valley RCMP officials.