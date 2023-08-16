A 51-year-old Kootenay man was found dead next to his dirt bike in a creek bed off the upper Flathead Forest Service Road south of Sparwood.

A witness that had found the man alerted police on Aug. 12 and led them to the body.

Police said evidence gathered at the scene indicated that the man had been travelling alone at what was considered to be a high rate of speed and came across a washout, crashing into the streambed.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The coroner service was notified but did not go out to the scene due to the remote location.

His family has been notified.

Police said wearing safety equipment and having a buddy system in place may have made a difference in this case