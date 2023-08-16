The BC Wildfire Service has issued an area restriction around the Mount Bingay wildfire in the Elk Valley.

The fire is located approximately 16 kilometres from Elkford.

It was sparked on Aug. 6 and has grown to 403.3 hectares.

The area restriction will be in place until Oct. 15 unless rescinded earlier.

The full area restriction details can be found below.

Area Restriction Order details: