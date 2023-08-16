The BC Wildfire Service has issued an area restriction around the Mount Bingay wildfire in the Elk Valley.
The fire is located approximately 16 kilometres from Elkford.
It was sparked on Aug. 6 and has grown to 403.3 hectares.
The area restriction will be in place until Oct. 15 unless rescinded earlier.
The full area restriction details can be found below.
Area Restriction Order details:
- Commencing at the junction of Elk River Main FSR & Crossing Creek [50° 4.042′, -114° 55.308′];
- Due northeast following the powerline right-of-way to the junction of the powerline right-of-way and an unnamed road [50° 6.612′, -114° 55.378′ ];
- Due northeast to the height of land [50° 9.610′, -114° 54.824′ ];
- Following the height of land northwest [50° 13.271′, -114° 56.266′ ];
- Due northwest following Elk River to approximately 1.5 km northeast of junction @ Elk River Main FSR & Forsyth Creek FSR [50° 15.365′, -114° 56.492′];
- Due west to Quarrie Creek approximately 1 km northwest of Forsyth Creek Rec Site [50° 16.030′, -114° 58.726′];
- Due south following the height of land to approximately 1.5 km southwest of peak of Mt. Bingay [50° 8.437′, -115° 1.918′];
- Due southeast following height of land to junction @ Crossing North FSR & Crossing Creek FSR [50° 4.622′, -114° 59.278′];
- Due east following Crossing Creek FSR tying into point of commencement.