Cranbrook’s Rock the Kootenays festival saw massive attendance and the city is hailing the weekend event as a complete success.

City officials said the three-night music fest had 11 musicians, three large 50/50 raffles by Cranbrook Rotary and drew in a large crowd.

“We couldn’t be happier with the turnout with visitors from across British Columbia, Alberta, and the Kootenays,” said Trevor Thors, Director of Recreation and Culture. “The entire festival wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the community, our large contingent of volunteers, and dedicated staff. This event also generated income for the City due to substantial ticket sales.”

The nearly 10,000 concert attendees resulted in an influx of guests at local restaurants and hotels

“It was great to see Rock the Kootenays in Cranbrook. From every measurable, such as successive attendance and gross revenues, this event had a very positive impact on the City of Cranbrook as whole and new records have been set,” said Mayor Wayne Price. “The immense amount of work and volunteer hours from City staff and the entire community should be commended.”