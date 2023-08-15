Fernie’s Mayor is happy with the new and improved Annex Park.

Nic Milligan says some of the upgrades include flood protection.

“The combined flood protection works that were done, majority of which was grant funded as was the majority of the active transportation improvements,” he said.

There were also accessibility improvements to the dike.

- Advertisement -

“When we had the grand opening I was able to invite a number of participants who previously couldn’t use the dike because it was a gravel surface,” he added.

“While I personally, initially admit to being a skeptic about paving the dike it has very much improved it as a community amenity in terms of accessibility.”

Other upgrades include a nature-based play area, an outdoor amphitheatre, a covered pavilion, an outdoor drinking water station and a non-motorized boat launch.