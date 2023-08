Cranbrook RCMP is asking you to keep an eye out for a stolen 1999 grey GMC Sierra.

Cranbrook RCMP officials said it had BC licence plate N-T-7-7-1-4 when it was stolen out of Cranbrook’s industrial area.

The truck is a pilot vehicle with a red slip tank, aluminum headache rack and a large letter D on the door.

If you see the vehicle, RCMP officials ask you to call the Cranbrook detachment at 250-489-3471.