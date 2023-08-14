The 8th annual Hometown for Hunger event raised over $7,000 to support the Cranbrook Salvation Army’s food programs.

Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies officials said the Aug. 9 event was hosted by Denham Ford, with all proceeds going towards the StellerVista Credit Union Endowment Fund.

The endowment fund will provide a grant every year to the Salvation Army’s food programs in Cranbrook.

“Each week, the local Salvation Army food programs provide approximately 325 soup kitchen meals, 125 meals delivered to shut-ins, and 625 school lunches, with the need in the community continuing to grow,” said CFKR officials.

Denham Ford and StellarVista Credit Union each matched donations up to $1,000 for the 2023 event.

“We at The Salvation Army want to thank you for partnering with us in helping the most vulnerable in the community of Cranbrook and surrounding area,” said Major Rick Robins, who attended the event. “Thank you for helping us give hope in the community today and every day.”

“StellerVista Credit Union is honoured to have established this endowment,” said Jean-Ann Debreceni, one of the StellerVista Credit Union Directors. “Thanks to Hometown for Hunger’s annual contributions as well as ongoing donations from our credit union and community members, our fund’s annual grant has grown from $500 a few years ago to over $5,000 in 2023.”