BC Wildfire Service crews combating the Horsethief Creek wildfire west of Invermere have backup from international firefighters.

BCWS officials said the Tahoe Hotshots have been working to contain the blaze by building guard lines, and direct and indirect attacks.

“Support from partners like the USDA Forest Service has played an integral role in responding to wildfires across B.C. this summer,” said BCWS officials. “We are grateful to the Tahoe Hotshots and their colleagues.”

Crews have also been using helicopters to start controlled burns.

“Planned ignitions allow for the removal of unburned fuel to bring fire safely to a guard. Burn operations are coordinated by skilled and experienced firefighters and risk is mitigated with careful planning using fire weather information,” said BCWS officials. “Even though igniting unburned fuel adds more fire to the landscape, it allows BC Wildfire Service to control the spread of wildfire and protect critical values.”

BCWS officials anticipate hot and try conditions in the week ahead.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of expected high temperatures this week.

The fire was believed to have been started by a lightning strike on July 24 and was last mapped at 3,935.9 hectares.

26 properties near the blaze remain on evacuation alert, and an area restriction around the fire is still in place.