Crews have been conducting some planned ignitions on the fire near Sparwood before forecasted high winds hit.

BC Wildfire Service officials said the planned ignition on Sunday was a success.

Crews were able to remove unburnt fuel between the fire’s edge and control lines on the south side of the blaze.

Today crews are burning several remaining pockets of fuel within the planned ignition area.

Smoke may be more visible in nearby communities.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, this helps minimize the risk of the fire escaping control lines once winds pick up later in the week.

An area restriction is still around the fire.

The blaze is approximately 945 hectares, but the planned burn is expected to increase the size by about 350 hectares.