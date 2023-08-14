The B.C. government is asking residents to prepare for high heat this week, as temperatures are expected to reach the high 30s.

The heat can be deadly without access to air conditioning.

In 2021 a heat dome resulted in 619 heat-related deaths.

The province doesn’t believe this one will be as bad, but there is still a risk, especially for those with pre-existing health conditions.

Below are some tips to minimize your risk during this heat wave.

Identify cool zones inside your home or nearby, such as a shaded outdoor location or air-conditioned space where you can cool off on hot days.

Consider places in your community to spend time, such as libraries, community centres, religious spaces, movie theatres or shopping malls. Shut windows and close curtains or blinds during the heat of the day to block the sun and to prevent hotter outdoor air from coming inside. Open doors and windows, and use fans when it is cooler outside to move cooler air indoors.

Prepare to cool down by applying cool cloths and drinking plenty of water.

Check in regularly with vulnerable family members and neighbours.

Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car.

The heat wave is expected to last until Saturday.