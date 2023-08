Cranbrook RCMP is asking residents to keep an eye out for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run on Friday.

Police officials said a tan/gold SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe drove over the median along Victoria Avenue after leaving the Co-Op Gas Station at about 1 p.m.

The driver side-swiped another vehicle and instead of stopping, they continued south along Cranbrook Street North.

RCMP officials ask that any witnesses call the Cranbrook detachment non-emergency line at 250-489-3471.