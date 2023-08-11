The evacuation order issued in response to the Hosrethief Creek wildfire has been downgraded to an alert.

“With the recent downturn in weather and all the great work that the BC Wildfire crews have been putting in the order that was still in place has been able to be downgraded to an alert,” said Christina Carbrey, Regional Emergency Operations Centre Director.

Despite the change, RDEK officials said residents should remain cautious.

“Residents who are in the Alert area should stay prepared and be ready to leave on a moment’s notice should conditions change and an order needs to be re-issued,” said Carbrey.

RDEK officials said the existing evacuation alert remains in place.

Meanwhile, the BC Wildfire Service has placed an area restriction around the 3,905-hectare blaze.

Residents will not be allowed to enter the restricted area without written permission from a designated official.

That said, you can enter if you are travelling to or from your home that is not under an evacuation order, using a highway, helping with firefighting efforts, or you are travelling as a person acting in an official capacity.

“The BC Wildfire Service reminds the public that although access to a private residence is permitted, the public must stay out of active fire areas,” said BC Wildfire Service officials. “Public interference has a direct impact on the effectiveness of fire suppression activities and poses safety risks to both the public and responders who are working to contain the fire.”

Failing to comply with an area restriction could result in a $1,150 fine.

A map of the restricted area can be found below.

The fire is still considered out of control, and RDEK officials said 83 firefighting personnel, 13 helicopters and 13 pieces of heavy equipment are involved in combating the blaze.

More: Horsethief Creek area restriction map (BC Wildfire Service)