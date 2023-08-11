The St. Mary River wildfire sparked nearly one month ago, prompting a response from firefighters, local governments and community members.

RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay praised the response efforts of those involved in fighting the blaze and supporting residents who have been and continue to be impacted.

“We are profoundly grateful for the tireless efforts of the BC Wildfire Service, from their front-line personnel to the contractors, pilots, heavy equipment operators and support staff,” said Gay.

“We also want to acknowledge the incredible efforts and support of the structure protection personnel who have arrived in this region from across BC to help protect homes and infrastructure in all three of our RDEK subregions; our Emergency Operations Centre personnel, Emergency Support Services volunteers and Search and Rescue teams, who have worked day and night to support the firefighting efforts and those who have been evacuated or put on alert; and, all the residents who’ve been stepping up to support people in whatever way they can from taking in pets, to helping move livestock, donating supplies, or assisting friends, neighbours and even strangers.”

RDEK officials said the region went from one Wildfire of Note to three and multiple other active fires over the course of 10 days.

Officials note that evacuation alerts were in effect for thousands of residents while evacuation orders were issued to hundreds more.

“The cooperation between the BC Wildfire Service, Emergency Program personnel, affected municipalities and ʔaq’am has been incredible and serves as a model for other regions,” said Gay. “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of 7 homes in ʔaq’am, we are grateful that so many others have been saved and I want to thank every individual who has played a role in this year’s wildfire response, no matter how big or how small their role may have been.”

A number of the RDEK’s evacuation alerts are still active, and the Regional Emergency Operations Centre remains active in support.

You can get the latest information by contacting the Regional Information Line at 250-426-2188 or 1-855-346-2188.

While the fire situation has improved over the previous week, conditions may deteriorate in the near future.

“We still have another month of fire season ahead of us and another hot, dry stretch in the forecast. Every resident in the region is urged to take steps to ensure they are prepared and staying on top of the latest news and information about local conditions,” said Gay. “If you have not already registered for the Regional Evacuation System, you are urged to do so as this is one of the fastest ways to be notified in the event your property is under Evacuation Order or Alert.”